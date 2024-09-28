Wallins, Black Mountain, JACES advance to county semifinals Published 3:41 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

Wallins and Black Mountain rolled into the semifinals with first-round victories Saturday in the seventh- and eighth-grade county tournament at James A. Cawood Elementary School. The host Trojanettes claimed the other spot with a hard-fought win over Cawood in the opening game of the afternoon.

Cawood rallied from six down in the final two minutes to tie James A. Cawood in regulation on a basket by Addy Cochran with 1:05. Natalie Moore scored with three seconds left to give the Trojanettes a 24-22 win.

Wallins broke open a close game with a 13-0 run in the second quarter on the way to a 37-15 win over Cumberland.

Raegan Landa scored 16 points and Brooke Haywood added 15 for the Lady Devils.

Julionna Johnson paced Cumberland with six points.

Kelsie Middleton scored 16 and Vanessa Griffith added 14 as Black Mountain coasted past Evarts 39-10 in a Clover Fork battle to close the day.