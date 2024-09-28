Titans vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 4 Published 9:42 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

At 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, the Tennessee Titans play at the Miami Dolphins.

Want to place a wager on one of the best contributors in this contest between the Dolphins and the Titans? See below for key facts and figures.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd – – 23.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) DeAndre Hopkins – – 38.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Calvin Ridley – – 42.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tony Pollard – 51.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 15.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Josh Whyle – – 10.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 196.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 16.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – Tyjae Spears – 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Devon Achane – 56.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tyreek Hill – – 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Jonnu Smith – – 14.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Jaylen Waddle – – 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

