Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football Game – Week 4 Published 7:40 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

Check out best bets as the Tennessee Titans (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Titans vs. Dolphins Matchup Info

Game Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 2.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by slightly more (5.1 points).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Dolphins a 57.4% chance to win.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Titans have lost both games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

This season, Tennessee has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dolphins (-2.5)

Dolphins (-2.5) The Dolphins have not covered the spread in a game this season (0-3-0).

Miami is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Titans are winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

Tennessee has not covered a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)

Over (37) Miami and Tennessee combine to average 10 less points per game than the over/under of 37 set for this game (including the postseason).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 13 more points per game (50) than this matchup’s total of 37 points.

Each of the Dolphins’ three games with a set total this season has gone under the over/under.

In three Titans games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

