Remnants of hurricane Helene hit Harlan Published 1:09 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

Hurricane Helene hit Florida with the force of a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 26, leaving devastation in its wake as it made its way inland. Harlan County has felt the remnants of the storm today (Friday, Sept. 27), with trees being blown down across roads and property as the high winds move through the region.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley provided an update on the situation via social media on Friday.

“As of 11:00a.m. we have received reports of more than 20 trees that have fallen on state and county roads here in Harlan County,” Mosley reported. “Unfortunately, we are also aware of trees that have fallen through at least 3 homes in the Evarts and Cawood areas this morning. One person is being treated for injuries associated with one of those impacted homes.”

Mosley stated that as of 11:20 a.m., approximately 3,500 customers were without electricity throughout the county. He also talked about downed trees in the county.

“The number of trees falling is due to extremely saturated conditions along with 60-70 mile per hour wind gusts,” Mosley said. “Please be patient with utility crews as they are working in intense and dangerous conditions. Millions of people are without power across the southeast United States. Although we have received 4.78 inches of rain since Tuesday evening, river levels are up but are not in flood stage at any location in the county. We will continue to monitor this situation as well.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared information on roads which have been closed due to downed trees or other issues on their social media pages.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as of 12:22 p.m. KY 38 was open, KY 987 and KY 568 were passable with one lane open, while KY 160, KY 215, KY 179, and KY 3001 were still closed due to downed trees.

The National Weather Service states high wind and flood warnings are in effect in Harlan County until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.