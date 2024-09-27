Hoiska sparks a late charge as HC rallies from 2-0 deficit to down Bell Published 1:24 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

When the Lynch Bulldogs were winning four Class A state football titles in the 1950s and 1960s, one of the proud program’s biggest stars was Adam “Bull” Hoiska, who earned all-state honors and scored three touchdowns when Lynch won its first state title in 1959 with a 40-0 win over Henderson Douglass at UK’s Stoll Field.

Harlan County junior Kylee Hoiska did a pretty good imitation of her legendary great uncle in a different sport Thursday as she helped lead the Lady Bears back from a 2-0 deficit to win 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 15-13 over visiting Bell County in a showdown for the 52nd District’s top seed.

Bell’s Kairi Lamb, a 6-3 junior, dominated the net in the first two sets as the Lady Bears had no answer. HCHS gained intensity as the match progressed and slowly built momentum, After rallying to win in the third set, then dominating in the fourth, the final set was tied at 10-all when Hoiska found a rhythm at the net with four kills in the last five HC points. The set was tied at 13-all before Hoiska sent everyone home around 10 p.m. with two straight bullets through the middle of the Bell defense, ending the marathon.

“(Kylee) was fantastic. I told Savannah (Hill) to set it high and Kylee to kill it, and they ran it to perfection,” said Harlan County assistant coach Gregory York. “I love this team, and I am so proud of all my girls. We never gave up even after starting 0-2. It would have been easy to lay down and throw in the towel, but a few balls bounced our way and the momentum shifted.

“The girls did such a great job of picking each other up. All season we have worked on our mental toughness, and tonight they proved through hard work and determination that they have what it takes to win. Winning isn’t everything, but it sure feels good.”

Bell won in five sets over HCHS earlier this year on Log Mountain and appeared well on its way to another win that would clinch the No. 1 seed before the Lady Bears started fighting back. Kalista Dunn, Ashton Evans and Hoiska had kills in the third set as Harlan County rallied from a 19-18 deficit with a 7-2 run.

With Dunn serving, Harlan County reeled off 12 straight points in the fourth set. Evans, Hill and Hoiska took over late in an 8-0 run to pull the Lady Bears even.

Harlan County and Bell County are now tied for the district’s top seed with one loss each. Harlan and Middlesboro are tied for the third seed but both teams still have a match left against HCHS.

Hoiska recorded 16 kills with 23 digs, four service aces, three assists and one block. Dunn had 23 kills, 35 digs and six aces. Evans added 27 digs and 10 kills. Hill contributed 47 assists, along with 11 digs, four aces and one kill. Ashlynn Williamson added 29 digs, one ace and one assist. Madilynn Nolan had four digs, one ace and one kill. Sophie Day added one kill and one dig. Alexis Adams added one dig.

Bell County stats were not available at press time.

The 17-7 Lady Cats travel to Clay County on Monday. Harlan County (14-4) will play at Pineville on Monday.

———

Bell County rolled to a 3-0 win Tuesday over Knox Central.

Lamb led the Lady Cats with 29 kills, along with eight digs, three service aces and two blocks. Neveah Allen added 10 kills, 16 digs, 19 assists and one ace. Alexis Browning had 17 digs, three kills, four assists and two aces.