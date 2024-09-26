McLaughlin-Levrone has fond UK memories Published 8:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was only at Kentucky for the 2018 track season but won the NCAA and SEC 400-meter hurdle championships crowns and set a collegiate record with her best time of 52.75 seconds.

After that season, she turned professional and has been sensational. She won the 400-meter hurdles gold medal at the 2021 Olympics and then became the first woman to win two straight with a dominating performance in Paris in August. She also was sensational in the 4×400 relay that gave USA and McLaughlin-Levrone a third gold medal.

She was back at Kentucky last weekend for induction into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.

She was gracious at the induction ceremony and then enjoyed celebrating with fans at the Ohio-Kentucky football game where she got several rousing ovations from UK fans.

“There were significant moments of growth, of joy that could never be replaced,” she said during the induction ceremony. “There were people, many of which are sitting in this room, that are more than I can explain, in terms of friendship. Teammates that went through the trenches of college track with me and counselors and mentors who were a haven during that time.

“My year here was hard — I’m not going to act like it wasn’t — as it is for many college athletes all over the country but I wouldn’t change it for the world, honestly. I would not be the woman that I am if had I not attended UK.”

She appreciated her parents for encouraging her to attend college a year before turning professional. She had an entire chapter on her year at UK in her book — “Far Beyond Gold.”

McLaughlin-Levrone said she had an “amazing” year at UK,

“So being able to have an impact that warrants me even being where I am today — being inducted — it just means so much,” the Olympic gold medalist said. “And the UK family has always been so sweet and welcoming every single time, and so supportive during things like the Olympics, so it’s a huge honor to be here.”

McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the World Championships in 2025 in Tokyo but also plans to be part of Grand Slam Track, a professional track league put together by former star sprinter Michael Johnson designed to bring the best sprinters and distance runners together for four marquee meets in 2025.

“It’s going to be four meets and high prize money. I am really excited to be part of it,” McLaughlin-Levrone, who brought her gold medals to Lexington, said.

During a SEC Network interview with Peter Burns during the UK football game, she said he couldn’t “even count” the picture requests she’s had since the Olympics and she took plenty of photos with UK fans.

“I welcome it warmly,” she said about interacting with fans.

She also showcased her juggling skills with three tennis balls while answering rapid fire questions from Burns. She joked she felt like a “gold medalist” at juggling and said she could even juggle while riding a unicycle.