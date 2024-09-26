KSP conducts Letcher County murder investigation Published 8:57 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at approximately 2:55 p.m. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13, Hazard, received a 9-1-1 call from the Letcher County Courthouse in reference to shots being fired from inside the building.

Several law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services responded to the scene and located District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, of Jackhorn, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted but unsuccessful. Mullins was pronounced deceased on scene by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43, of McRoberts, fatally shot Mullins following an argument inside the courthouse. Stines was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Stines has been charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree. The investigation remains ongoing and is being investigated by KSP Post 13 Detective Clayton Stamper.