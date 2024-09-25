WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, Sept. 25 Published 1:38 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Betting on today’s WNBA matchups will be much simpler after taking a glance at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 25

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-6)

Sun (-6) Total Pick: Under (163.5)

Under (163.5) Prediction: Sun 88, Fever 76

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-8.5)

Lynx (-8.5) Total Pick: Over (160.5)

Over (160.5) Prediction: Lynx 88, Mercury 75

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

