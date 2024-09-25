Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

With his upcoming game against the Dolphins this week, should Boyd be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 7.7 fantasy points (2.6 per game) in 2024, Boyd is ranked 234th overall in the NFL and 82nd at his position.

In his previous game (last week versus the Green Bay Packers), Boyd finished with 3.3 fantasy points — three receptions, 33 yards.

