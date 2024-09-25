Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

In Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), wide receiver Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (182.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Burks’ game versus the Dolphins this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 1.3

1.3 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Burks is 132nd at his position and 358th in the league in fantasy points, with 1.2 (0.4 per game).

Looking at his most recent game, last week against the Green Bay Packers, Burks posted a stat line of: one catch, nine yards. He ended up with 0.9 fantasy points.

