Pope believes he has the best staff in college basketball Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

No matter where he’s coaching, Mark Pope knows one thing that will not change.

“We believe in the way we play and our approach to the game for a bunch of reasons,” said Pope. “We believe it wins and believe that is where basketball is going and we are pushing the envelope along with some teams in the NBA. We use space, cutters and attack. Philosophically, we really believe in that.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s a fun way to play and coach. I think our fan base will love watching these guys play. It is an entertaining style and a little artistic. It gives you a chance to go on big runs which is so much fun. I think spurtability is really important. We really believe in it. We are going to continue to modify and push the envelope.”

To do that, Pope had to put together not only the right roster, but the right coaching staff.

“I think we have a chance to grow into the best staff in all of college basketball. I love this staff,” Pope said. “This is the most eclectic staff ever put together, the most talented staff by far, the most experienced staff by far and the most diverse by basketball experience you can find.

“I love the chemistry of this staff. They are in this for each other. This is a dream place for them to be and they know it.”

Pope’s final coaching hire was Mikhail McLean, who spent the last three seasons on Alvin Brooks II’s staff at Lamar. Alvin Brooks III, the Lamar coach’s son, is also on the UK staff. McLean was the associate head coach of the Bahamian National Team last summer when it beat Argentina, ranked fourth in the world, twice.

“Mikhail and I have been together for 14 years,” the Lamar coach said. “I think coach Pope was looking for somebody really good with player development and scouting reports but also a young guy with great energy.”

Lamar was eight nationally in fast break points, 23rd in assists, 41st in forcing turnovers and 36th in offensive rebounding last year.

“When he came from Houston to Lamar (when Brooks got the head job) he had never recruited before. I told him how you evaluate, how you recruit and how you put together a team are three different things and he did a good job understanding that because he is a smart guy. I thought he could be CEO of a major company. His leadership skills are off the chart good.”

Brooks II told Pope that and more. So did Brooks III who also knew plenty about McLean.

“He is an analytics guy like Al. They are two nerds,” the Lamar coach said.

Pope believes in analytics. That’s why he continues to insist his team will take 30 or more 3-pointers per game and why he had to be so careful putting his roster and staff together for his first season at UK.

“There were so many factors and dynamics to find pieces that fit the way we want to play,” Pope said. “There were two big pieces. One, were they capable of representing Kentucky (on the court). Two, did they understand what Kentucky basketball is about and the demands that come with playing here.

“There are a lot of great programs in college basketball but there is just nothing like Kentucky. There was a limited group of guys capable of winning at the level required here and withstanding the pressure of functioning here. Every piece we took impacted the next piece.

“But the bottom line is this is the greatest job in the world. It’s the greatest challenge that I will ever face but it is also the greatest honor and I have the roster and coaching staff to make it work.”