Oh, deer! Be careful on road: 3,285 deer-related crashes in 2023 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Now that — Autumn has arrived, bringing with it less daylight, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) wants to remind motorists that fall is the peak season for deer-related crashes, so drivers need to be mindful of the increased dangers deer can create on Kentucky roads.

“It’s essential for drivers to stay vigilant during the fall season when driving on Kentucky roadways,” says KSP Trooper Josh Satterly. “Often deer roam in groups, so if a motorist sees one cross the road, they should immediately slow down, in anticipation of additional deer.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are about 1 million car crashes with deer each year that kill 200 Americans, cause more than 10,000 personal injuries and result in $1 billion in vehicle damage.

To bring it closer to home, in 2023, there were 3,285 deer-related crashes in Kentucky resulting in 202 injuries and three fatalities.

The KSP provides these reminders for all Kentuckians:

–Be Aware: Be on the lookout for deer crossing signs throughout the state.

–Slow Down: Reduce your speed while traveling through an area prone to deer.

–Never Veer From Deer: Sudden sharp turns could place a driver in the path of oncoming traffic or cause your vehicle to strike a fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole.

–Herd Awareness: Deer travel in groups. Motorists who see a deer cross the road, should immediately anticipate that additional deer could enter the roadway.

–Timing Is Everything: Deer are most active at dusk and dawn, when your vision is most compromised. Additionally, deer are on the move during mating season (between October and January).

–Buckle Up: If a collision is unavoidable, hitting the deer is often safer than swerving. Wearing a seatbelt is your best defense during a crash and is also the law.

Also remember, it will get dark earlier one Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday Nov. 3.