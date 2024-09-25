MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 26 Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Thursday.

There is MLB action on Thursday, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 26

Milwaukee Brewers (90-68) at Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120

Brewers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +100

Pirates +100 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Brewers 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Pirates (+100)

Brewers (-120) over the Pirates (+100) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA)

Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (84-74) at Washington Nationals (69-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175

Royals -175 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145

Nationals +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5

Royals 6, Nationals 5 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Nationals (+145)

Royals (-175) over the Nationals (+145) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: Rays

Rays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4

Tigers 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Rays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA)

Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA) Rays Starter: TBA

Los Angeles Angels (63-94) at Chicago White Sox (37-120)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels

Angels Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5

Angels 6, White Sox 5 Moneyline Pick: Angels () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-14, 3.7 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-97)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -135

Cardinals -135 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +110

Rockies +110 Total: 10.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

10.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5

Cardinals 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-135) over the Rockies (+110)

Cardinals (-135) over the Rockies (+110) Total Pick: Under 10.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-8, 4.13 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-83) at Oakland Athletics (68-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -110

Athletics -110 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers -110

Rangers -110 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 6, Rangers 5

Athletics 6, Rangers 5 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-110) over the Rangers (-110)

Athletics (-110) over the Rangers (-110) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.4 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.4 ERA) Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (87-70) at New York Yankees (92-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4

Yankees 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Orioles ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-8, 2.95 ERA)

Miami Marlins (58-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -250

Twins -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +200

Marlins +200 Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4

Twins 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-250) over the Marlins (+200)

Twins (-250) over the Marlins (+200) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 4.8 ERA)

David Festa (2-6, 4.8 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (3-4, 3.82 ERA)

San Diego Padres (91-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125

Dodgers -125 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +105

Padres +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Padres (+105)

Dodgers (-125) over the Padres (+105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA) Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.95 ERA)

