MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 26
Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024
The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Thursday.
There is MLB action on Thursday, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 26
Milwaukee Brewers (90-68) at Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Pirates (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (84-74) at Washington Nationals (69-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Nationals (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Rays ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA)
- Rays Starter: TBA
Los Angeles Angels (63-94) at Chicago White Sox (37-120)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5
- Moneyline Pick: Angels () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-14, 3.7 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-97)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +110
- Total: 10.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-135) over the Rockies (+110)
- Total Pick: Under 10.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-8, 4.13 ERA)
Texas Rangers (74-83) at Oakland Athletics (68-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers -110
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 6, Rangers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-110) over the Rangers (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.4 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (87-70) at New York Yankees (92-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Orioles ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-8, 2.95 ERA)
Miami Marlins (58-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +200
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-250) over the Marlins (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 4.8 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (3-4, 3.82 ERA)
San Diego Padres (91-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Padres (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.95 ERA)
