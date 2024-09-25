How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 25
Published 7:10 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024
The Atlanta Braves versus New York Mets game on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Michael Harris II and Francisco Lindor.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 208 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta is 10th in baseball, slugging .417.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (687 total).
- The Braves are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (18-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 30th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.38 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 225 strikeouts.
- The lefty’s most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Sale has 18 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Sale will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 29 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|W 15-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Darren McCaughan
|9/24/2024
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Luis Severino
|9/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|David Peterson
|9/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Sean Manaea
|9/27/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|9/28/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Seth Lugo
|9/29/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cole Ragans
