How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 25 Published 7:10 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

The Atlanta Braves versus New York Mets game on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Michael Harris II and Francisco Lindor.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 208 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 10th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (687 total).

The Braves are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (18-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 30th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.38 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 225 strikeouts.

The lefty’s most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Sale has 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Sale will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 29 outings this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/27/2024 Royals – Home Charlie Morton Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Grant Holmes Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.