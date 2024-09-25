How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:24 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Today’s MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you are searching for how to watch today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 25

Seattle Mariners (81-77) at Houston Astros (86-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (81-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

TV Channel: BSGL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (90-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-84)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)

Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (83-74) at Washington Nationals (69-88)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

TV Channel: MASN2

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)

DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (87-70) at New York Yankees (92-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

TV Channel: YES

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA) Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (80-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-85)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

New York Mets (87-70) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

TV Channel: SNY

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-94) at Chicago White Sox (37-120)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA) Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)

Miami Marlins (58-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-97)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

TV Channel: BSMW

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-83) at Oakland Athletics (68-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)

Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (79-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)

Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)

San Diego Padres (91-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)

