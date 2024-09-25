How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:24 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Today’s MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If you are searching for how to watch today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 25
Seattle Mariners (81-77) at Houston Astros (86-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (81-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (90-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-84)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (83-74) at Washington Nationals (69-88)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (87-70) at New York Yankees (92-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (80-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-85)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)
New York Mets (87-70) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (63-94) at Chicago White Sox (37-120)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)
Miami Marlins (58-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-97)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)
Texas Rangers (74-83) at Oakland Athletics (68-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (79-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)
San Diego Padres (91-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)
