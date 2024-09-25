General Election nearing Published 9:12 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Harlan Countians will soon make their way to the polls for the General Election on Nov. 5, deciding who will occupy offices all the way up to the President of the United States. As always, there are multiple options for registered voters to cast their vote in Harlan County.

Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan confirmed information on the Harlan County Clerk’s website at https://harlan.countyclerk.us is up to date and accurate.

According to the Harlan County Clerk’s website, citizens may register to vote until 4 p.m. on Oct. 7. To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days. Voters must be at least 18 years of age by the date of the General Election.

Convicted felons are not eligible to vote unless they have had their civil rights restored before registration. Those judged mentally incompetent in a court of law are not eligible to vote, and anybody claiming the right to vote outside the state of Kentucky are also not eligible.

Those who meet the requirements may register to vote by completing a voter registration card and submitting it to the Harlan County Clerk’s Office. Each voter must designate a party affiliation to register. Party affiliation choices in Kentucky are Republican, Democrat, or Other. Those who register as “Other” may only vote for non-partisan offices in primary elections but may vote for any candidate in all General Elections.

There are four options for casting a vote in the General Election:

1. In-person excuse absentee – October 23rd-25th and 28th-30th, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Harlan County Clerk’s Office;

2. In-person no excuse absentee – October 31st & November 1st & 2nd, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Harlan County Clerk’s Office;

3. In-person on Election Day – Tuesday, November 5th, 2024. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.;

4. By mail-in absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Mail-in absentee portal dates: September 21st – October 22nd, 2024.

Mail in absentee voting ballots may be obtained at govote.ky.gov or by calling the Clerk’s Office at 606-573-3636. Ballots may be returned via mail or placed in the drop box inside the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

Three-day early voting will be available at The Harlan Center on Oct. 1, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“Get out and vote and be heard,” Sullivan tells Harlan Countians. “Your vote is your voice!”

For more voting and election information, go to https://harlan.countyclerk.us or https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky or call the Harlan County Clerk’s Office at 606-573-3636.