DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Should Hopkins be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Dolphins? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

With 15 fantasy points (five per game) in 2024, Hopkins ranks 162nd overall in the NFL and 57th at his position.

Looking at his previous game, last week against the Green Bay Packers, Hopkins posted a stat line of: six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown. He ended up with 13.3 fantasy points.

Add Hopkins to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!