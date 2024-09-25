Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (182.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

With his upcoming game versus the Dolphins this week, should Ridley be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in 2024, Ridley ranks 93rd overall in the league and 23rd at his position.

Looking at his previous game, last week against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a stat line of: one catch, nine yards. He ended up with 0.9 fantasy points.

