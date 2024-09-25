Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins
Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (182.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.
With his upcoming game versus the Dolphins this week, should Ridley be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6
- Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points (PPR)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|8
|7
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|24.7
|6
|4
|77
|1
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats
- With 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in 2024, Ridley ranks 93rd overall in the league and 23rd at his position.
- Looking at his previous game, last week against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a stat line of: one catch, nine yards. He ended up with 0.9 fantasy points.
