Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 25 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Atlanta Braves (86-71) will take on the New York Mets (87-70) at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves, at -190, are the favorites in this contest, while the Mets are underdogs at +155. The over/under for this game is 7.5. The odds to eclipse the over are -105, while the odds are -115 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190

Braves -190 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155

Mets +155 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season. He is 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander’s last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Sale is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the year in this game.

Sale will try to extend a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB play with 208 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Braves are 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 687 (4.4 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.52 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.