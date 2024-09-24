MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 25 Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 25

Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros

Astros Moneyline Underdog: Mariners

Mariners Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4

Astros 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Mariners ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -190

Phillies -190 Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +155

Cubs +155 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4

Phillies 5, Cubs 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155)

Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -150

Guardians -150 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Reds 4

Guardians 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125)

Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150

Brewers -150 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +125

Pirates +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Brewers 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125)

Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115

Tigers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105

Rays -105 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4

Tigers 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105)

Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)

Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Nationals

Nationals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5

Royals 6, Nationals 5 Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Nationals ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)

DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4

Yankees 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Orioles ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA) Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -145

Blue Jays -145 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120

Red Sox +120 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4

Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)

Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190

Braves -190 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155

Mets +155 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3

Braves 4, Mets 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155)

Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -120

Angels -120 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +100

White Sox +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5

Angels 6, White Sox 5 Moneyline Pick: Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100)

Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA) Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)

Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -200

Twins -200 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165

Marlins +165 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4

Twins 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165)

Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -140

Cardinals -140 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +115

Rockies +115 Total: 10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5

Cardinals 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-140) over the Rockies (+115)

Cardinals (-140) over the Rockies (+115) Total Pick: Over 10 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120

Athletics -120 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100

Rangers +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 4, Rangers 3

Athletics 4, Rangers 3 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)

Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)

Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -225

Diamondbacks -225 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +185

Giants +185 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185)

Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)

Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)

San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145

Dodgers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120

Padres +120 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)

Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.