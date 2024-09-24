MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 25

Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 25

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 25

Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Astros
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mariners
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Mariners ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SCHN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -190
  • Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +155
  • Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -150
  • Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
  • Prediction: Guardians 5, Reds 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125)
  • Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)
  • Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150
  • Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +125
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Park
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105
  • Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
  • Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Royals
  • Moneyline Underdog: Nationals
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Nationals ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationals Park
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)
  • Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees
  • Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Orioles ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)
  • Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120
  • Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Centre
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)
  • Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155)
  • Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Angels -120
  • Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +100
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)

Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Twins -200
  • Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165
  • Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Field
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -140
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +115
  • Total: 10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-140) over the Rockies (+115)
  • Total Pick: Over 10 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Coors Field
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)
  • Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Athletics 4, Rangers 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)
  • Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)
  • Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -225
  • Moneyline Underdog: Giants +185
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)
  • Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)

San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)
  • Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.

More Betting Preview

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 24

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 24

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Sept. 24

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Sept. 24

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 24

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 24

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 23

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 23

Print Article

SportsPlus