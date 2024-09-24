How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 24 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

On a Tuesday WNBA playoff slate that features two exciting contests, the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to watch.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

