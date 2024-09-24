How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 24 Published 7:08 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Spencer Schwellenbach starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 206 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (682 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.53 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.215).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Schwellenbach (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Schwellenbach is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Schwellenbach will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/27/2024 Royals – Home Charlie Morton Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Grant Holmes Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans

