How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 24
Published 7:08 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Spencer Schwellenbach starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 206 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .416.
- The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (682 total runs).
- The Braves rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta’s 3.53 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.215).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Schwellenbach (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Schwellenbach is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Schwellenbach will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2024
|Reds
|W 7-1
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Jakob Junis
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|W 15-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Darren McCaughan
|9/24/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Luis Severino
|9/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|David Peterson
|9/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Sean Manaea
|9/27/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|9/28/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Seth Lugo
|9/29/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cole Ragans
