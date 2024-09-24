How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 24: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:24 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 24

Tampa Bay Rays (78-78) at Detroit Tigers (82-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.64 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-81) at Cleveland Guardians (90-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Tanner Banks (2-2, 3.78 ERA)

Tanner Banks (2-2, 3.78 ERA) Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA)

Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-6, 3.05 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.24 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA)

Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-8, 4.49 ERA)

New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA)

Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA) Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-6, 3.94 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA)

Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.9 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.58 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.3 ERA)

Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.3 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96 ERA)

San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA)

Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.04 ERA)

