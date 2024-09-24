Cats brace for first road game Published 8:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

After splitting its first four games — all at home— Kentucky will play its first road game of the season Saturday at No. 6 Ole Miss.

The Rebels, one of five Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, have won four straight to open the season and face the Wildcats in their first conference contest.

“It will be quite the challenge but our team will embrace that challenge,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “We need to have another great week of preparation and continue to build on the good things we’re doing. And some of the areas where we’re still falling short, we’ve got to find some answers and continue to work.”

Ole Miss has scored 50 or more points in three of its four games and unleashed 76 points in a shutout of Furman in its season opener.

“Everybody talks about the offense and the tempo and the explosive plays, which is well-deserved for being the number one offense in the country at 670 yards per game, 422 passing, 248 rushing,” Stoops said. “(Those are) really amazing, eye-popping statistics. A very good football team offensively.”

Kentucky is coming off a 41-6 win over Ohio University that snapped the team’s two-game winning streak. Since a disappointing 31-6 loss to South three weeks ago, the Wildcats have made strides on both sides of the ball, a trend Stoops hopes continues.

“I was proud of the team the past couple of weeks, just the way we prepared, locked in on our assignments, and went out and played football,” Stoops said. “There are still mistakes, but there were a lot of good things as well. Just proud of the progress.”

After failing to reach the end zone in losses to South Carolina and Georgia, Kentucky scored 41 points against the Bobcats, which also pleased Stoops.

He added that he has been pleased with the progress of quarterback Bock Vandagriff.

“He’s getting better, and I feel like he’s getting more comfortable with every rep,” Stoops said. “He’s competing his tail off, I mean, it’s evident this past week, each and every week, whether it’s Georgia, Ohio or anybody. It doesn’t affect him.

“Quarterbacks will get very frustrated with the lack of time he’s had, but he deals with it and he’s a competitor and that part of it doesn’t faze him as far as far as the frustration. He’s ready to get back out there and get back in the mix, go compete. You have to love that about him.”