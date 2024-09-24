Casolari makes history as first HCHS golfer to win region title Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Brayden Casolari has made a habit of making history as a Harlan County High School golfer.

Casolari, one of the state’s top youth golfers as a junior, won the Region 10 Tournament at General Burnside Island State Park in Somerset on Tuesday as he shot a four-under par 67 and then edged Wayne County’s Kooper Gehring in a two-hole playoff.

“One of my goals for my high school career was to win region,” Casolari said. “With that, I knew I had to go into today with my head in the game and to give it my best. I finished today with no three putts, which is also one of my goals. I saved par when needed and birdied when I could.”

Casolari could have won on the first playoff hole but missed a 3-foot putt. He had a par on the second playoff hole and won when Gehring bogeyed.

Harlan County senior Alex Creech also qualified for state competition with a seven-over par 76. Cole Cornett barely missed the state tournament as he finished with a 78. Zayden Casolari shot an 84, and Carson Clark finished with a 92.

North Laurel won the team title with a 296, followed by Pulaski County with a 298 and Harlan County with a 306.