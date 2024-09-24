Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 24 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (85-71) match up with the New York Mets (87-69) at Truist Park on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Matt Olson will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he’s currently sitting at 98).

The Braves, at -140, are the favorites in this matchup, while the Mets are underdogs at +115. The over/under for this matchup is 8. The odds to exceed the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140

Braves -140 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +115

Mets +115 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He’s put together a 3.61 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Schwellenbach is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Schwellenbach will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 206 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (682 total runs).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.215).

