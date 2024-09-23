How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Monday, September 23, 2024

The Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see on a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

You will find info on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 23

Chicago Cubs (80-76) at Philadelphia Phillies (92-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA)

Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA) Cubs Starter: Nate Pearson (2-2, 4.71 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (78-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-83)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.21 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (80-76) at Houston Astros (85-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA)

