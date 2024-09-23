Danny Yount, 64 Published 8:14 am Monday, September 23, 2024

Danny Yount, age 64, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Albright Yount; his mother, Charlene Yount; two children, Marie Bakkar & husband Mohammad of Blacklick, OH, Kim Teater & husband Byron of Hazard, KY; one grandchild, Jakob Teater; four siblings, Robin Tasker of London, KY, Mary York of London, KY, Clay Yount of Harlan, KY, Ralph Yount of Harlan, KY; plus a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Yount Jr; his sister, Pamela Jackson; and by his grandparents, Robert & Bonnie Yount, William & Minerva Osborne. Danny was a beloved custodian at East Bernstadt Elementary School where he left behind a legacy of hard work, kindness, and dedication. Danny took great pride in his role at the school, where he became more than just a staff member—he was a cherished part of the school family. His warmth and smile will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In his free time, Danny enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He loved spending quiet mornings fishing and afternoons practicing target shooting, but what he cherished most was the time he spent with his family. His love for his family was the center of his world, and he never missed an opportunity to create lasting memories with them. A man of faith, Danny was a devoted member of his church and found great joy in his worship. His strong beliefs and kind spirit were felt by everyone around him. Danny’s life was one of service, love, and faith. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched. Funeral services for Danny Yount were held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Russell Woods and Josh Durham officiating. Burial followed at CD Ward Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations of school supplies be brought to the funeral home, or monetary donations may be made in Danny’s honor to East Bernstadt Independent Schools, P. O. Box 128, East Bernstadt, Kentucky 40729. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements. Danny Yount 1960-2024