Council advised utility poles may be off limits Published 8:52 am Monday, September 23, 2024

The Harlan City Council was informed during a recent meeting that the use of KU (Kentucky Utilities) utility poles to hang Christmas decorations may not be allowed next Christmas.

Mayor Joe Meadors told the council Christmas of 2024 could be the last year the city will be able to use KU utility poles for decorative use.

“I’m going to throw this out there just so you’ll know what’s happened,” Meadors said. “As it stands now, the local KU representative has told us this will be the last year we’re able to hang Christmas lights on any KU pole.”

According to Meadors, KU does not own all the utility poles within the Harlan City limits.

“They own the vast majority,” Meadors said. “All the steel poles on the bypass are KU poles.”

Meadors pointed out a recent proposed purchase of Christmas decorations did not occur.

“The problem with the streetlights that we own, those are not designed to carry (decorations),” Meadors explained. “We can put up the seasonal flags that we put up, they can handle those. But it would have to be smaller Christmas lights, I don’t think the poles can support much. I don’t know where you all want to go with this, we’ve talked about cutting the trees down on the side of the flood wall, if we do that, we’ll have to go with something like Barbourville does with the 12 days of Christmas.”

Meadors noted he would prefer KU change their stance on the matter.

“I’m hoping KU comes to their senses,” Meadors told the council. “(KU) didn’t say absolutely, but the best guess is this is the last year.”

Council member Ann Hensley asked if the policy is statewide. Meadors answered it is a statewide decision.

The council also addressed leasing a small parcel of land to a local church.

“I mentioned The Clover Street Church of Christ has requested a 2-year lease to use our piece of property we received through the Fiscal Court,” Meadors said. “The Fiscal Court just donated it to us, they weren’t using it and they didn’t want the burden of cutting the grass and maintaining the property, so we’ve been doing that along with the church.”

Meadors noted he has no issue with leasing the property.

“If everything goes well, in two years we can do it for another two years or even a longer period,” Meadors said. “I’m asking for permission to sign that lease on behalf of the city.”

The council passed a motion granting Meadors permission to execute the lease on behalf of the city of Harlan.