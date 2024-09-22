Week 5 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 2:38 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024

There are 56 FBS matchups on the Week 5 card, with Alabama (+3.5) among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Get computer predictions and insights for that game and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin: Alabama by 6.1 points

Alabama by 6.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Duke +2.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina Tar Heels at Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner & Margin: Duke by 5.3 points

Duke by 5.3 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin: Oklahoma by 6.8 points

Oklahoma by 6.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Louisville +9.5 vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 5.6 points

Notre Dame by 5.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: USC -4.5 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans

Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans Projected Winner & Margin: USC by 7.7 points

USC by 7.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

