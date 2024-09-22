SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 5

Published 2:18 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 5 of the college football season is here. To find out how each SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Texas

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
  • Last Game Result: W 51-3 vs Louisiana-Monroe

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 3: Georgia

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th
  • Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd
  • Last Game Result: W 52-13 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Missouri

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
  • Last Game Result: W 30-27 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th
  • Last Game Result: W 25-15 vs Oklahoma

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
  • Last Game Result: L 25-15 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 8: LSU

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-17 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: South Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
  • Last Game Result: W 26-20 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 109th
  • Last Game Result: W 50-7 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 107th
  • Last Game Result: W 41-6 vs Ohio

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Florida

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 14: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
  • Last Game Result: L 30-27 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-14 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 63rd
  • Last Game Result: L 45-28 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 2

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1

Print Article

SportsPlus