How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 22 Published 1:06 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on Jonah Bride and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 204 total home runs.

Atlanta is 11th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Braves are 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (677 total).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.216).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.84 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Holmes has one quality start under his belt this season.

Holmes will try to pick up his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 2.5 innings per appearance.

In 12 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Charlie Morton David Peterson 9/27/2024 Royals – Home – Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home – –

