How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 3 with a free Fubo trial Published 1:47 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

Want to follow the NFL this Sunday? NFL RedZone has you covered providing every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to key moments, highlights, stats and more during seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks. Keep scrolling to see which games are on the docket for this week’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

