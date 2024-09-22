Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 22 Published 1:24 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (84-71) will visit Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins (57-98) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, Sept. 22, with a start time of 1:40 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -200, are favored in this contest, while the Marlins are underdogs at +165. The total for this contest has been listed at 8.5.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200

Braves -200 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165

Marlins +165 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -125, Under: +105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.84 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Holmes heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Holmes will try to record his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 2.5 innings per appearance.

In 12 of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 204 total home runs.

Atlanta is 11th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (677 total runs).

The Braves are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.216).

