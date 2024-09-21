Will Will Levis Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 3:03 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

In the Week 3 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Will Levis find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he’s a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has totaled 74 rushing yards on eight carries (37 yards per game) this season.

Levis does not have a rushing touchdown in two games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0

