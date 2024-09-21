Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 3:03 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

When Tyler Boyd suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 3 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let’s take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has caught five passes on 10 targets for 44 yards, averaging 22 yards per game.

Boyd, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0

