Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 3:03 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Will Tyjae Spears get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Spears has rushed for 41 yards (20.5 per game) on 10 carries.

Spears also has six catches for 22 yards (11 per game) on the year.

Spears has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0

