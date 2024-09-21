Will Calvin Ridley Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 3:03 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Will Calvin Ridley pay out his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridley’s team-high 127 yards receiving (63.5 per game) are via seven catches (13 targets), and he has one TD.

In one of two games this year, Ridley has a touchdown catch. He hasn’t, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1

