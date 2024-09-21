Titans vs. Packers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 3 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

On Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Titans will face the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Titans will claim a victory — keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Email newsletter signup

On the defensive side of the ball, the Titans have been a top-five unit, ranking best by giving up just 206.5 yards per game. They rank 24th on offense (272 yards per game). The Packers rank 13th in the NFL with 22.5 points per game on offense, and they rank 18th with 22 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+3) Over (37.5) Titans 22, Packers 21

Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Tennessee has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.

Tennessee games have not hit the over yet this season.

Titans games have had an average of 42 points this season, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

Green Bay has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, one Green Bay game has hit the over.

The average total points scored in Packers games this year (37.5) is eight points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans vs. Packers 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 17 24 17 24 17 24 Packers 22.5 22 16 10 29 34

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.