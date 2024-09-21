SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024

Published 6:24 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024

SEC teams were in action for 10 games in the Week 4 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida vs. Mississippi State | Ohio vs. Kentucky | UCLA vs. LSU | Arkansas vs. Auburn | Vanderbilt vs. Missouri | Akron vs. South Carolina

SEC Scores | Week 4

Florida 45 – Mississippi State 28

Florida covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

  • Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS)
  • Receiving: Marcus Burke (4 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

  • Passing: Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mario Craver (6 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Mississippi State
503 Total Yards 480
277 Passing Yards 240
226 Rushing Yards 240
1 Turnovers 1

Kentucky 41 – Ohio 6

Kentucky covered the 21-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Kentucky Top Performers

  • Passing: Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dane Key (10 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS)

Ohio Top Performers

  • Passing: Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS)
  • Receiving: Coleman Owen (5 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ohio Kentucky
223 Total Yards 488
110 Passing Yards 282
113 Rushing Yards 206
2 Turnovers 0

LSU 34 – UCLA 17

UCLA covered the 21.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

LSU Top Performers

  • Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (32-for-44, 352 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Josh Williams (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mason Taylor (10 TAR, 8 REC, 77 YDS)

UCLA Top Performers

  • Passing: Ethan Garbers (22-for-36, 281 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Keegan Jones (3 ATT, 22 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer (4 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UCLA LSU
295 Total Yards 454
281 Passing Yards 352
14 Rushing Yards 102
2 Turnovers 0

Arkansas 24 – Auburn 14

Arkansas won as a 2.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-27, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Green (18 ATT, 80 YDS)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Sategna (3 TAR, 3 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Auburn Top Performers

  • Passing: Payton Thorne (13-for-22, 213 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (10 TAR, 5 REC, 156 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Auburn
334 Total Yards 431
151 Passing Yards 285
183 Rushing Yards 146
2 Turnovers 5

Missouri 30 – Vanderbilt 27

Vanderbilt covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (23-for-37, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Noel (24 ATT, 199 YDS)
  • Receiving: Luther Burden III (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-23, 178 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Pavia (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joseph McVay (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Vanderbilt Missouri
324 Total Yards 442
178 Passing Yards 226
146 Rushing Yards 216
0 Turnovers 0

South Carolina 50 – Akron 7

South Carolina covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Robby Ashford (15-for-21, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ashford (16 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Gage Larvadain (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Akron Top Performers

  • Passing: Ben Finley (14-for-27, 110 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jordon Simmons (6 ATT, 19 YDS)
  • Receiving: Adrian Norton (9 TAR, 4 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Akron South Carolina
154 Total Yards 549
117 Passing Yards 276
37 Rushing Yards 273
1 Turnovers 1

SEC Games Next Week

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 16 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

