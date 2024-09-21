MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 22

Published 9:34 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 22

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of competitive contests, the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch.

Prior to today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 22

Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -125
  • Moneyline Underdog: Twins +105
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Red Sox 5, Twins 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (105) over the Twins (-125)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA)
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) at Cincinnati Reds (76-80)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Reds -120
  • Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +100
  • Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Reds (100) over the Pirates (-120)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)
  • Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Detroit Tigers (81-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-69)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Orioles
  • Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Orioles () over the Tigers ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA)
  • Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.36 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-82) at Tampa Bay Rays (77-78)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Rays
  • Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Rays 4, Blue Jays 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Blue Jays ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA)
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (84-71) at Miami Marlins (57-98)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200
  • Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 6, Marlins 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves (-200) over the Marlins (+165)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA)
  • Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Los Angeles Angels (62-93) at Houston Astros (85-70)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Astros -275
  • Moneyline Underdog: Angels +220
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA)
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.21 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (76-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-73)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Royals -115
  • Moneyline Underdog: Giants -105
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
  • Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Royals (-105) over the Giants (-115)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA)
  • Giants Starter: Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-67)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
  • Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +100
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
  • Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Diamondbacks (+100)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA)
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (90-66) at St. Louis Cardinals (78-77)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -115
  • Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-105) over the Guardians (-115)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA)
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA)

Washington Nationals (69-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-76)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -190
  • Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +155
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Cubs 4, Nationals 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-190) over the Nationals (+155)
  • Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA)
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (80-75) at Texas Rangers (73-82)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -125
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +105
  • Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-125) over the Rangers (+105)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA)
  • Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 2.85 ERA)

New York Yankees (90-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-87)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -185
  • Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 6, Athletics 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-185) over the Athletics (+150)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA)
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (14-6, 3.14 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -350
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +280
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-350) over the Rockies (+280)
  • Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: COLR
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA)
  • Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-118) at San Diego Padres (88-66)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Padres -300
  • Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +240
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Padres 5, White Sox 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Padres (-300) over the White Sox (+240)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA)
  • White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -110
  • Moneyline Underdog: Twins -110
  • Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Red Sox 6, Twins 5
  • Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-110) over the Twins (-110)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 5:35 PM ET
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA)
  • Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.3 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) at New York Mets (86-69)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Mets -160
  • Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +135
  • Total: 6.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Mets (135) over the Phillies (-160)
  • Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • Location: Queens, New York
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA)
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.

More Betting Preview

Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 22

Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 22

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 22

Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 21

Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 21

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 21

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 21

Print Article

SportsPlus