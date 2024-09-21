Lawrence runs away in second quarter in win over Black Bears

Published 6:44 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Danny Vaughn Harlan County senior receiver/running back Luke Kelly ran for two touchdowns on Friday in the Black Bears 35-14 loss at Lawrence County.
A 28-point explosion in the second quarter blew the game open as Lawrence County took a big halftime lead on the way to a 35-14 win Friday over visiting Harlan County.
Junior quarterback Luke Fetherholf passed for three touchdowns and ran for one as the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the season.

