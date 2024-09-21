How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22
Published 10:56 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024
On a Sunday WNBA playoff schedule that includes four compelling matchups, the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to catch.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Email newsletter signup
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.