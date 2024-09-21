How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 21 Published 4:05 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

The Atlanta Braves will look to Michael Harris II for continued offensive production when they take on Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 201 total home runs.

Atlanta is 11th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (671 total).

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.218).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (9-10) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Braves in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 159 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Fried heads into the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will try to prolong a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Charlie Morton David Peterson 9/27/2024 Royals – Home – Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.