How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 21: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:25 am Saturday, September 21, 2024
In a Saturday MLB schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch.
Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 21
Pittsburgh Pirates (72-82) at Cincinnati Reds (75-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.85 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (80-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.5 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (73-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (76-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-11, 4.39 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.29 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (92-62) at New York Mets (85-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.13 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (83-71) at Miami Marlins (57-97)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.4 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-10, 3.49 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (75-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.02 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (79-75) at Texas Rangers (73-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-92) at Houston Astros (84-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-7, 6.05 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (90-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.52 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-118) at San Diego Padres (88-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.36 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.09 ERA)
New York Yankees (90-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-87)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (15-9, 4.12 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (59-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.68 ERA)
