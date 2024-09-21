Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 21 Published 5:32 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (83-71) will clash with Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins (57-97) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, Sept. 21. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-250) as moneyline favorites versus the Marlins (+200). This game carries a total of 8 runs (over -110; under -110).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +200

Marlins +200 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried will aim to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.49 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 159 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander’s most recent time out came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Fried is looking to secure his 15th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Fried will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 201 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 11th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 671 (4.4 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 average in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.218).

