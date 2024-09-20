Where to Watch Titans vs. Packers on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 22
Published 4:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) go on the road to play the Tennessee Titans (0-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024.
You’ll want to head to TV for the upcoming game featuring the Titans and Packers.
Email newsletter signup
Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Sep 22, 2024: Titans vs. Packers Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|7 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 63.5 YPG
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|144 YDS / 1 TD / 72 YPG / 4.4 YPC
8 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 26 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|319 YDS (63.3%) / 2 TD / 3 INT
74 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 37 RUSH YPG
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD / 15.5 YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|9 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|9 TKL / 0 TFL
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|12 TKL / 2 TFL
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|8 TKL / 4 TFL
Titans Injuries
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 10 ATT | 41 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: NIR – Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: NIR – Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 1 GP
- Injury: Back
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
Tyjae Spears | RB (Questionable)
L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Unspecified)
Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified)
Morgan Cox | LS (Unspecified)
Luke Gifford | LB (Unspecified)
Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|–
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|–
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Packers Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|6 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 73.5 YPG
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|235 YDS / 0 TD / 117.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Jordan Love
|QB
|260 YDS (50%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
|Malik Willis
|QB
|122 YDS (80%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
41 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Quay Walker
|LB
|17 TKL / 1 TFL
|Xavier McKinney
|SAF
|8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Javon Bullard
|SAF
|16 TKL / 0 TFL
Packers Injuries
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Passing Stats: 34-for-17 | 260 YDS | 2 TDs | 1 INT
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 5 GP
- Injury: Back
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 48 ATT | 235 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Quadricep
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Calf
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 8 TAR | 6 REC | 147 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Morgan | OT (Out)
Carrington Valentine | CB (Doubtful)
Jordan Love | QB (Questionable)
Elgton Jenkins | OL (Unspecified)
Josh Jacobs | RB (Unspecified)
Kingsley Enagbare | DL (Unspecified)
Kenny Clark | DL (Unspecified)
Rasheed Walker | OT (Unspecified)
Zach Tom | OL (Unspecified)
Jayden Reed | WR (Unspecified)
Josh Myers | OL (Unspecified)
Tucker Kraft | TE (Unspecified)
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/6/2024
|at Eagles
|L 34-29
|Peacock
|9/15/2024
|Colts
|W 16-10
|FOX
|9/22/2024
|at Titans
|–
|FOX
|9/29/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|at Rams
|–
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|FOX
|10/20/2024
|Texans
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|at Bears
|–
|FOX
|11/24/2024
|49ers
|–
|FOX
|11/28/2024
|Dolphins
|–
|NBC
|12/5/2024
|at Lions
|–
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/15/2024
|at Seahawks
|–
|NBC
|12/23/2024
|Saints
|–
|ESPN
|12/29/2024
|at Vikings
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|Bears
|–
|–