Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21 Published 8:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

One of the best runners in college football will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ABC.

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 357 YDS / 9 TD / 119 YPG / 7.9 YPC

7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 23.3 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 698 YDS (71.6%) / 6 TD / 2 INT

102 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 34 RUSH YPG DeSean Bishop RB 222 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 10.1 YPC Dont’e Thornton WR 5 REC / 169 YDS / 2 TD / 56.3 YPG Tyre West DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Dominic Bailey DL 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Jakobe Thomas DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Will Brooks DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma – 10/5/2024 at Arkansas – 10/12/2024 vs. Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Oklahoma Key Players

Name Position Stats Jackson Arnold QB 484 YDS (62.8%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

159 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 53 RUSH YPG Deion Burks WR 22 REC / 169 YDS / 3 TD / 56.3 YPG Taylor Tatum RB 99 YDS / 2 TD / 33 YPG / 7.1 YPC

2 REC / 12 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4 REC YPG Jovantae Barnes RB 126 YDS / 0 TD / 42 YPG / 4.1 YPC Danny Stutsman LB 32 TKL / 1 TFL Robert Spears-Jennings DB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD R Mason Thomas DL 6 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Gracen Halton DL 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Oklahoma Schedule