Published 8:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 21

One of the best runners in college football will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ABC.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 357 YDS / 9 TD / 119 YPG / 7.9 YPC
7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 23.3 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 698 YDS (71.6%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
102 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 34 RUSH YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 222 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 10.1 YPC
Dont’e Thornton WR 5 REC / 169 YDS / 2 TD / 56.3 YPG
Tyre West DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Dominic Bailey DL 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Jakobe Thomas DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Will Brooks DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma
10/5/2024 at Arkansas
10/12/2024 vs. Florida
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Oklahoma Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jackson Arnold QB 484 YDS (62.8%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
159 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 53 RUSH YPG
Deion Burks WR 22 REC / 169 YDS / 3 TD / 56.3 YPG
Taylor Tatum RB 99 YDS / 2 TD / 33 YPG / 7.1 YPC
2 REC / 12 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4 REC YPG
Jovantae Barnes RB 126 YDS / 0 TD / 42 YPG / 4.1 YPC
Danny Stutsman LB 32 TKL / 1 TFL
Robert Spears-Jennings DB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
R Mason Thomas DL 6 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Gracen Halton DL 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/30/2024 vs. Temple W 51-3
9/7/2024 vs. Houston W 16-12
9/14/2024 vs. Tulane W 34-19
9/21/2024 vs. Tennessee
9/28/2024 at Auburn
10/12/2024 vs. Texas
10/19/2024 vs. South Carolina
10/26/2024 at Ole Miss
11/2/2024 vs. Maine
11/9/2024 at Missouri
11/23/2024 vs. Alabama
11/30/2024 at LSU

