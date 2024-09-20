What you need to know about screening for prostate cancer Published 8:00 am Friday, September 20, 2024

By Stephen Strup

UK Healthcare

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in the U.S. While early detection can lead to successful treatment of aggressive cancers, many prostate cancers grow slowly and may not cause harm during someone’s lifetime.

Leading medical organizations recommend that beginning at age 55, men of average risk should have a discussion with their health care provider about the decision to get screened for prostate cancer, including the benefits and potential risks.

What does prostate cancer screening involve?

The most widely recommended screening test for prostate cancer is the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland. Elevated PSA levels can indicate prostate cancer, but can also be caused by other conditions including an enlarged prostate or prostatic inflammation.

What are the current recommendations for prostate cancer screening?

The American Urological Association (AUA) recommends the following guidelines for prostate cancer screening:

Under age 40: Routine screening is not recommended.

Age 40-54: Routine screening is not recommended for men at average risk. However, men with higher risk factors should discuss the benefits and risks of screening with their health care provider.

Age 55-69: This is the age group that may benefit most from screening. The AUA recommends shared decision-making between the patient and health care provider. For those who choose screening, the AUA suggests an interval of two years or more between screening tests, rather than annual screening.

Age 70 and older: Routine screening is not recommended. However, some men in excellent health may benefit from screening and should discuss this with their health care provider.

What about men with higher-than-average risk factors?

Men with the following risk factors should have a discussion with their health care provider about screening starting at age 40-45, or possibly earlier for those with strong family history or genetic predisposition.

Black or African American race: Black men have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer and tend to develop more aggressive forms of the disease.

Family history: Men with a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer, especially at a young age, have an increased risk.

Known genetic mutations: Certain inherited gene changes (such as BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations) can increase prostate cancer risk.

Remember, these guidelines are general recommendations. Each man’s situation is unique, and decisions about prostate cancer screening should be made on an individual basis in consultation with your health care provider.