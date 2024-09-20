Traffic stop leads to drug arrest Published 8:44 am Friday, September 20, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including drug possession after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Steven Mefford, 38, of Ages, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on Sept. 12.

According to a press release, Carmical was in the Verda community conducting a drug trafficking investigation when he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Mefford. Investigation determined Mefford was impaired, resulting in his arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. A search incident to arrest was performed, locating suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mefford was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, careless driving, all-terrain vehicle violations, insufficient head lamps, no tail lamps, and failure to comply with helmet law. Mefford was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

The following individuals were arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on drug trafficking indictment warrants:

• Clarence Cox, of Baxter, was arrested on an indictment for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and persistent felony offender;

• Kenneth Smith, of Evarts, was arrested on an indictment for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Jeffrey Browning of Cumberland was arrested on a warrant for trafficking in simulated controlled substance and trafficking in synthetic drugs;

• Simon Bowman of Williamsburg was arrested in Watts Creek on an indictment for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and bail jumping;

• Robert Brown of Whitesburg was arrested in Verda on an indictment for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender.

In other police activity:

• Mathew Boggs, 40, of Cumberland, was arrested on Sept. 13, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Boggs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Nicole Evans, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Sept. 13. She was charged with probation violation. Evans was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Shawn Vick, 34, of Evarts, was arrested on Sept. 14, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with second-degree burglary and persistent felony offender II. Vick was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Charles Sizemore, 43, of Baxter, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 15. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Sizemore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Angela Burke, 49, of Harlan, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Sept. 16. She was charged with probation violation. Burke was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jason Britton, 41, of Harlan, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Sept. 16. He was charged with probation violation. Britton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tiffany Turner, 28, of Harlan, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Sept. 16. She was charged with probation violation. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Teresa Clem, 54, of Somerset, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16. She was charged with probation violation and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Rosetta Sargent, 60, of Evarts, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Sept. 17. She was charged with probation violation and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Sargent was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Michael Long, 20, of Harlan, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Sept. 18. He was charged with probation violation (two counts). Long was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.